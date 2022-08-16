Ingebrigtsen keeps repeat Euro double bid on track by retaining 5,000m title

Munich (Germany) (AFP) – Norway's Jakob Ingebrigtsen delivered a masterclass in distance running to easily retain his European 5,000m title in Munich on Tuesday and keep a repeat double bid on track.

The 21-year-old, crowned world champion over the distance at last month's world championships in Oregon, timed 13min 21.13sec.

Spain's Mohamed Katir took silver in 13:22.98, with Italy's Yemaneberhan Crippa claiming bronze (13:24.83).

The Norwegian had taken the last European champs, in Berlin in 2018, by storm as a 17-year-old prodigy, claiming a 1,500-5,000m double.

Olympic champion in Tokyo over 1,500m, Ingebrigtsen had to be content with silver over that distance in last month's world championships in Eugene, Oregon, as Britain's Jake Wightman took a shock gold.

Wightman will not be a fly in Ingebrigtsen's ointment this time, as the Briton has opted to compete only in the 800m.

Ingebrigtsen's teammate Narve Gilje Nordas took up the early running, surging to split the field into single file at the start of the 12-and-a-half lap race at Munich's Olympic Stadium in perfect, balmy conditions.

Britain's Andrew Butchart took the lead with seven laps to run, Katir glued to Ingebrigtsen's shoulder.

Ingebrigtsen narrowly missed being brought down as Frenchman Hugo Hay took a nudge from Katir and fell.

That left Crippa to accelerate through to the head of the peloton with three laps to go, Ingebrigtsen moving to the front with 1km to run.

The pace split the field, but Katir and Crippa stuck with the Norwegian through the bell for the final lap.

Crippa was dropped with 200m to run before Ingebrigtsen comfortably pulled away to leave Katir, world bronze medallist in the 1500m in Eugene, in his wake.

