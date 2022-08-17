Baaeed evokes memories of Frankel in International demolition job

11 out of 10 said jockey Jim Crowley rating Baaeed's 10th win in 10 races after an eye catching 6 1/2 length demolition of his five rivals in the International Stakes at York

London (AFP) – Baaeed evoked memories of the now retired unbeaten super horse Frankel as he stormed home to make it 10 wins from 10 races and his sixth successive Group One victory in the International Stakes at York on Wednesday.

Trainer William Haggas and Dubai owners Shadwell Estate Company may have been nervous about moving him up to 1 1/4 miles (2400 metres), a distance he had never raced over.

However, there was never a doubt about the outcome once Jim Crowley moved him into a position to challenge in the finishing straight.

Having left Irish 2000 Guineas victor Native Trail struggling in his wake he then smoothly moved past last year's winner Mishriff and was easing away as he flashed past the winning post an astonishing 6 1/2 lengths clear.

Crowley is a more understated character than exuberant rival Italian Frankie Dettori but even he was moved by the performance.

"11!" he replied when asked what mark to give him out of 10.

"Just couldn't believe it.

"I've always known it was there, I knew he was a bit special but he's just got everything, he's the perfect racehorse.

"He's an easy ride. He was on it today. He's not ground dependent. He's the perfect racehorse.

"He would (get further) if we had to. I've always felt like he was a very, very good horse.

"When he can win over a mile and show a turn of foot like he has, it takes a special horse.

"It was great, I was always in control," added the 44-year-old.

James Doyle, rider of Mishriff said his horse had lost nothing in defeat and had run a "cracker".

Baaeed's victory comes 10 years after Frankel -- who also moved up from a mile -- won the same race by seven lengths.

The four-year-old is unlikely to emulate Frankel's 14 wins from 14 starts as the plan is to round off his career in a race that the late Henry Cecil's star bade his farewell, the Champion Stakes on Champions Day at Ascot on October 15.

"He was good today," said Haggas.

"He was cantering wasn't he? He's a good horse.

"I would think Champion Stakes now, he stays."

