Hosein, Joseph restrict New Zealand to 190 in first ODI

Akeal Hosein (R) picked up the first three New Zealand wickets

Bridgetown (Barbados) (AFP) – West Indies' varied bowling attack exploited a turgid pitch expertly in dismissing New Zealand for 190 off 45.2 overs batting first in the opening one-day international of a three-match series at Kensington Oval in Barbados on Wednesday.

Left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein and fast bowler Alzarri Joseph claimed three wickets each as the Black Caps, winners of the preceding T20 international series in Jamaica 2-1, laboured in the conditions with captain Kane Williamson top-scoring with 34.

Put in to bat on a bright afternoon, New Zealand looked to be establishing the platform for a formidable total via an opening stand of 41 between Finn Allen (25) and Martin Guptill (24).

However Hosein changed the complexion of the innings with the first three wickets, and given good support by debutant spinners Kevin Sinclair and Yannic Cariah, who both claimed a wicket apiece, they kept the visitors in check throughout their innings.

It was Joseph's double strike in the 30th over which proved the most incisive though as he first trapped Daryl Mitchell leg before and then induced an outside edge from Williamson's bat for wicketkeeper Shai Hope to complete the simple dismissal.

A 40-run seventh-wicket stand between Michael Bracewell (31) and Mitchell Santner (25) gave New Zealand hope of pushing past 200 but Jason Holder claimed two wickets in two balls and Joseph wrapped up the innings in the 46th over when Trent Boult played on.

