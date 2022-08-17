New Zealand Rugby stick with Foster as All Blacks coach

Wellington (AFP) – Ian Foster will coach the All Blacks through to next year's World Cup, New Zealand Rugby said on Wednesday, giving him a vote of confidence following recent poor performances.

A relieved-looking Foster thanked the board of New Zealand Rugby and CEO Mark Robinson for their "strong support".

"It's a privilege to be in this job, it's never something you take for granted," Foster said.

The 57-year-old stays in charge for the All Blacks' next home Test, against Argentina in Christchurch on August 27, and will coach New Zealand to the Rugby World Cup in France next September.

Stewart Mitchell, chairman of New Zealand Rugby, said the board had faith in Foster despite the All Blacks losing three of five Test matches so far this year.

"I want to absolutely emphasise that both Ian Foster as head coach and Mark as CEO has full support from the board," said Mitchell.

Foster had been under pressure after back-to-back home defeats to Ireland last month, followed by a heavy loss to South Africa.

Even after the All Blacks bounced back last Saturday with a stunning 35-23 win over the Springboks in the second Test in Johannesburg, New Zealand Rugby boss Robinson had refused to publicly back Foster.

On Wednesday, Robinson admitted the last few weeks could have been handled better.

"We are trying our best for our sport and our people. Sure, we never get everything right, but at no stage do we ever not do what's best for our people," he said.

