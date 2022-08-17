Rabada passed fit as South Africa bowl against England in 1st Test

London (AFP) – Fit-again South Africa fast bowler Kagiso Rabada was set to be thrust straight into the action as Proteas captain Dean Elgar won the toss and elected to field in the first Test against England at Lord's on Wednesday.

Spearhead quick Rabada had been doubtful for the opening match of the three-Test series with an ankle injury but was cleared to take his place in a powerful pace attack also featuring Lungi Ngidi, Marco Jansen and Anrich Nortje.

England had named their XI on Tuesday, with the return of wicketkeeper Ben Foakes the only change to the side that defeated India in the postponed fifth Test at Edgbaston last month after he missed the match following a case of coronavirus.

James Anderson, already England's all-time leading Test wicket-taker, becomes the first 40-year-old specialist seamer to play for England since Les Jackson in 1961.

England are bidding to make it five wins in a row under their new leadership duo of captain Ben Stokes and red-ball coach Brendon McCullum following a 3-0 whitewash of world champions New Zealand and the win against India.

South Africa are currently top of the World Test Championship table, having won seven out of nine matches since Elgar was appointed as their permanent captain last year.

But the Proteas have not defeated England in a Test series, either at home or away, since 2012.

Teams

England: Zak Crawley, Alex Lees, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (capt), Ben Foakes (wkt), Matthew Potts, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, James Anderson

South Africa: Dean Elgar (capt), Sarel Erwee, Keegan Petersen, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne (wkt), Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi

Umpires: Nitin Menon (IND), Richard Illingworth (ENG)

TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney (NZL)

Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)

© 2022 AFP