Aussie Power equals Andretti's IndyCar record with 67th pole

Australian racer Will Power matched Mario Andretti's all-time IndyCar record by capturing his 67th career pole position, leading qualifiers for the Bommarito 500

Washington (AFP) – Australian Will Power captured his 67th career IndyCar pole position on Friday to match the all-time series pole record set by racing legend Mario Andretti.

Advertising Read more

Power turned a two-lap average speed of 182.727 mph (294.070 km/hr) over the 1.25-mile World Wide Technology Raceway oval at Madison, Illinois, to lead qualifying for Saturday's Bommarito 500.

That brought Power, the IndyCar season points leader chasing his first overall title since 2014, a fourth pole position of the season and a share of history with 82-year-old Andretti, whose final IndyCar season was in 1994.

"It's just amazing," Power said. "This is a big victory for me, to reach the 67 number and equal such a legend of the sport in Mario Andretti.

"I just can’t believe that I'm right there with Mario because there has been no one like him."

Power drove his Chevrolet-powered Penske with his foot to the floor on the final two turns.

"I'm still shaking," Power said. "There was nothing left on the table."

© 2022 AFP