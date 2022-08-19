Switzerland's Kambundji trumps Asher-Smith to win Euro 200m title

Munich (Germany) (AFP) – Switzerland's Mujinga Kambundji trumped defending champion Dina Asher-Smith to win the European women's 200m title in Munich on Friday.

Kambundji clocked 22.32 seconds, running a strong home straight to outstrip Britain's Asher-Smith, who won silver in 22.43sec.

Denmark's Ida Karstoft claimed bronze in 22.72sec.

It was a second medal of the Munich Euros for the Swiss athlete after she took silver in the 100m.

"I am on cloud nine. I knew this race was going to be tough. I made sure to get a clean race," Kambundji said.

"It is overwhelming to come home with two medals. These are really successful championships for me."

Asher-Smith, she added, "is a great athlete, but today it was me who won".

"This was an amazing season for me with a great indoors seasons, two national records and two medals now here in Munich, unbelievable."

Asher-Smith, who pulled up in the defence of her 100m title because of calf cramps she blamed on "period issues", said she was "not super happy" with the 200m.

"Obviously, I came here to win and I was definitely in shape to win," she said.

"At the same time, this was an amazing race. I am focusing on running fast and being the best sprinter in the world - that's that really."

