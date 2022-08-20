MotoGP to introduce F1-style sprints

Spielberg (Austria) (AFP) – MotoGP is to follow Formula One's lead and introduce Saturday sprints to race weekends next year, the sport's governing body FIM announced on Saturday.

In contrast to F1, which is staging only three sprints this campaign, MotoGP plans to hold one on the eve of every grand prix throughout 2023.

And in another marked difference, the sprint, half the normal race distance with half the points on offer, will not serve to shape the grid for the following day's grand prix.

With its arrival a rider who wins the sprint and the race itself can collect 37 points -- as opposed to the 25 on offer at the moment.

"It's time to give (MotoGP) more exposure not only on television but also to the fans," FIM president Jorge Viegas told a press conference at this weekend's Austrian MotoGP in Spielberg.

"We need more fans, we need a better spectacle and we are going to fill up Saturdays," he added.

Whilst the new weekend sprint schedule has yet to be finalised MotoGP's specialist press talked about the shedding of one of Saturday's two practice sessions as well as Sunday's pre-race Warm Up.

The idea has not received universal approval from the pits, if world champion Fabio Quartararo's opinion is anything to go by.

"I find that it's totally stupid," said the Yamaha star who raised the issue of increased rider burn out.

He hit out at the sport's authorities for approving the measure "without asking the advice of the riders".

© 2022 AFP