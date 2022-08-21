New boy Kvaratskhelia shines as Napoli continue fast start against Monza

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has scored three times in his two Napoli games

Milan (AFP) – Khvicha Kvaratskhelia ensured Napoli continued their fast start to the Serie A season on Sunday with his double and classy display in a simple 4-0 win over Monza.

Goals in each half of a stroll at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona from the Georgia winger helped Napoli make it two wins from as many games, with Victor Osimhen netting the hosts' second on the stroke of half-time and Kim Min-jae heading home his first goal for the club late on.

It was another exciting display from Kvaratskhelia who has been an instant hit in Naples, the 21-year-old already scoring three times and setting up another since arriving from Rubin Kazan last month.

Luciano Spalletti's side have racked up nine goals to go with their maximum points tally, not the start fans were expecting before the season began.

Supporters had been angry about the way Napoli's league title challenge collapse at the tail end of last campaign and frustration only grew as popular players were sold or allowed to leave as free agents.

However Kvaratskhelia's sparkling debut in Napoli's opening 5-2 win at Verona and the quick-fire signings of Giovanni Simeone, Tanguy Ndombele and Giacomo Raspadori have completely changed the mood in a football mad city.

Just as at Verona Kvaratskhelia got the ball rolling after Napoli had spent the first half an hour camped in the Monza half.

He collected the ball towards the left of the penalty area before inching towards a more central position and unleashing an unstoppable curling shot which thumped in off the post.

And Osimhen put Napoli firmly in the driver's seat in first-half stoppage time when the Nigeria striker charged on Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa's pass and drilled home a low finish.

Kvaratskhelia then added his second with a beautiful piece on individual skill just after the hour mark, picking up Stanislav Lobotka's pass before gliding past Valentin Antov and placing a perfect low shot into the bottom corner.

Andrea Petagna then had a goal disallowed for a foul on his return to Napoli before Kim glanced home Napoli's fourth just before the final whistle

Empoli and Fiorentina held each other to a goalless draw in which finished after 10 minutes of added time due to referee Matteo Marchetti having to swap with fourth official Juan Luca Sacchi after injuring his calf.

