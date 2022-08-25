Energised Hamilton still has 'plenty to achieve' in Formula One

Lewis Hamilton believes his Mercedes team 'can close the gap' on the championship leaders Red Bull and Ferrari

Spa-Francorchamps (Belgium) (AFP) – Lewis Hamilton says he is still "in love" with Formula One and believes he can extend his remarkable record of winning at least once each season by claiming victory in one of the next nine races.

The 37-year-old, seven-time world champion, who has enjoyed a run of five consecutive podium finishes in his much-improving Mercedes car, told reporters on Thursday that he felt he still had much to offer and achieve in the sport.

"I do," he said when asked about his prospects and belief in winning again at this weekend's Belgian Grand Prix, an event that has given him four memorable victories and a roller-coaster of emotions in the past.

"Definitely. Of course, we've been improving. We've had this consistency of the recent races and great progress that the team is making -- everyone pulling together and continuing to push.

"The car is becoming more of a racing car, which is not particularly what it was at the start of the year – it's more like a normal racing car in terms of its characteristics so that's positive."

Hamilton, who is sixth in the title race, 112 points behind runaway championship leader Max Verstappen, was particularly impressed by the car's performance in the last grand prix in Hungary when he finished second behind the Dutchman's Red Bull.

"The last race was the best showing we've had so far. That for us was a huge boost, that we can close that gap. It's naturally going to be tough, we'll keep our heads down.

"The other guys are doing an amazing job, but I do believe we can close the gap."

On a personal level, he said he remained committed to his racing.

"I think there's still plenty to achieve here, personally. Maybe not that many records, but still a lot of ground to cover with the team and, like the guys here, still deeply in love with the sport."

'Exciting times'

Hamilton added that he was especially impressed this year by the way in which Stefano Domenicali had operated as president of Formula One, generating a new sense of momentum.

"I particularly like the direction and the things that we're doing within the sport -- the work and the conversations that I get to have with Stefano.

"But, of course, there's lots more outside that's continuing to grow as well. So it's exciting times."

Having survived a dispiriting start to his 16th season in F1, Hamilton has bounced back and feels positive about his prospects of claiming a record-increasing 104th career victory.

If it comes at Spa-Francorchamps, it might help him erase some bitter memories of past disappointments, notably in 2008 when he finished first for McLaren, but was controversially penalised and demoted to third after the race.

His chagrin then was plain to see, but he has matured immeasurably since to become an outstanding ambassador for the sport despite several incidents in which he appeared to be unjustly treated by ruling body, the International Motoring Federation (FIA).

This weekend, the FIA's latest technical directive to limit 'porpoising' is being introduced and many close observers believe it could be of more help to Mercedes, and Hamilton, than their rivals.

A fifth Belgian win for the Briton may not be beyond his reach, but it could bring with it a spate of protests from other teams if the new ruling plays a part in controlling their performance.

