Kerr-Barlow's potential Wallabies move 'doesn't feel right': NZ's Foster

Tawera Kerr-Barlow (R) says he hopes to play for Australia, the country where he was born

Christchurch (New Zealand) (AFP) – New Zealand coach Ian Foster said Thursday "it doesn't feel right" that former All Black Tawera Kerr-Barlow could play for Australia and become the first player to switch between tier-one nations in more than 20 years.

Melbourne-born Kerr-Barlow, 32, told a French media outlet he wants to capitalise on World Rugby's loosened eligibility rules and represent his native country.

After moving to New Zealand as a 13-year-old, Kerr-Barlow forged a successful career at scrum-half with the Waikato Chiefs and played 27 Tests -- including a bench appearance in the victorious 2015 World Cup final -- before moving to French club La Rochelle in 2018.

Under eligibility changes introduced this year, players can switch international allegiance after 36 months of inactivity if they were either born in the country they wish to transfer to or have a parent or grandparent born there.

It relaxes a rule unveiled in 2000 that tied players to one nation for their career.

Foster said he was surprised by the revelation from Kerr-Barlow, a player he coached at the Chiefs for one season and then oversaw for six years as assistant coach of the All Blacks.

"It kind of doesn't feel right to me, but rules are rules, and he's entitled," Foster said.

"All I know is the beauty that he brought into the All Blacks camp. He's a quality person and quality rugby player, so there is no judgement on that decision.

"What I remember from him is the influence he had in our environment, which is fantastic. To kind of think of that going somewhere else is a bit funny, but rules are rules and that's the way the game's going."

Several players with Pacific heritage switched allegiance last month to compete in the Pacific Nations Cup tournament.

Former Wallaby Israel Folau represented Tonga, alongside former All Blacks Charles Piutau and Malakai Fekitoa, while Fiji called on ex-All Black Seta Tamanivalu.

Ties

Kerr-Barlow told the Rugbyrama website he felt close to Australia, which his mother Gail represented in rugby.

"I am available to play for the Wallabies," he said.

"I was born there. I have a lot of ties in this country, and if the staff calls me, I will go without hesitation."

Australia's rules allow Rennie to select three overseas-based players per squad, providing they have spent five years previously contracted to a Super Rugby franchise or have a minimum 30 Test caps.

