New Zealand unchanged for Argentina Rugby Championship clash

Christchurch (New Zealand) (AFP) – New Zealand coach Ian Foster on Thursday announced an unchanged starting team to face Argentina for the Rugby Championship Test in Christchurch on Saturday.

Foster has turned to the same players who helped him keep his job when they beat South Africa 35-23 in Johannesburg 12 days ago, ending a run of three straight defeats which had prompted New Zealand Rugby to review his position.

The NZ Rugby board last week voted unanimously to retain the under-fire coach, despite the All Blacks winning just two of their last seven Tests.

There is one change in the replacements, with fly-half Beauden Barrett ruled out by a neck injury and replaced by the uncapped utility back Stephen Perofeta after an impressive season for the Auckland Blues.

New Zealand (15-1): Jordie Barrett; Will Jordan, Rieko Ioane, David Havili, Caleb Clarke; Richie Mo'unga, Aaron Smith; Ardie Savea, Sam Cane (capt), Shannon Frizell; Scott Barrett, Sam Whitelock; Tyrel Lomax, Samisoni Taukei’aho, Ethan de Groot.

Replacements: Codie Taylor, George Bower, Fletcher Newell, Tupou Vaa’i, Akira Ioane, Finlay Christie, Stephen Perofeta, Quinn Tupaea

