Afghanistan bundle out Sri Lanka for 105 in Asia Cup opener

High fives: Afghanistan bowled out Sri Lanka for just 105 in the Asia Cup on Saturday

Dubai (AFP) – Fast bowler Fazalhaq Farooqi led an inspired Afghanistan attack as it bundled out Sri Lanka for 105 in the opening match of the Asia Cup Twenty20 tournament on Saturday.

Farooqi, a left-arm quick, struck with successive deliveries in the first over after Afghanistan elected to bowl first at Dubai in the tournament that acts as a tune-up to the T20 World Cup in October-November in Australia.

He got Kusal Mendis and Charith Asalanka trapped lbw for two and nought and returned figures of 3-11 as the Sri Lankan innings folded in 19.4 overs.

Naveen-ul-Haq sent back Pathum Nissanka caught behind after the batsman reviewed the on-field call and the third-umpire upheld the decision despite no visible spike on the ultra-edge, leaving the batsman and dressing room stunned.

Sri Lanka were struggling with just five runs on the board and three wickets down in the opening two overs.

Danushka Gunathilaka (17) and Bhanuka Rajapaksa (38) attempted to hit back with a flurry of boundaries in a 20-run sixth over before spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman broke the 44-run stand.

Wickets kept tumbling with the 13th over providing two run outs, including the end of Rajapaksa while attempting a second run.

Chamika Karunaratne made 31 to take the team total past 100 before being bowled by Farooqi.

Afghanistan, in Group B with Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, need 106 to win the match.

