Lightning halts third round of PGA's Tour Championship

Top-ranked Scottie Scheffler of the United States held a one-stroke lead when play was suspended in the third round of the US PGA's season-ending Tour Championship

Washington (AFP) – Saturday's third round of the US PGA's season-ending Tour Championship was suspended Saturday due to lightning in the area of East Lake in Atlanta.

World number one Scottie Scheffler, the reigning Masters champion, led the 29-player field at 19-under par through 12 holes, one stroke ahead of playing partner Xander Schauffele, the Tokyo Olympic champion.

The American duo were among 14 players who were unable to finish their third rounds due to the storm interruption.

It was the second weather break of the afternoon at the FedEx Cup playoff showdown, lightning having stopped competition for 58 minutes earlier on Saturday afternoon.

South Korean Im Sung-jae was third on 16-under with four holes remaining, while four-time major winner Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland was fourth on 15-under and 5-under on the day through 16 holes.

American Justin Thomas, this year's PGA Championship winner, had a two-foot birdie putt at the 18th hole when play was stopped to match McIlroy on 15-under.

