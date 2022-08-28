Pogba says targeted by gangs after brother promises 'big revelations'

Paul Pogba (centre) flanked by brothers Florentin Pogba (left) and Mathias Pogba (right) ahead of a charity football match in 2019

Rome (Italy) (AFP) – Paul Pogba revealed on Sunday that he is being threatened and targeted for extortion by gangsters after his brother Mathias published a bizarre video online promising "big revelations" about the World Cup winner.

Advertising Read more

A statement signed by his lawyers, his mother Yeo Moriba and current agent Rafaela Pimenta said that the videos published on Saturday night "are unfortunately no surprise".

"They are in addition to threats and extortion attempts by an organised gang against Paul Pogba," read the statement.

"The competent bodies in Italy and France were informed a month ago and there will be no further comments in relation to the ongoing investigation."

Mathias Pogba, 32, published videos in four languages promising "great revelations about (his) brother Paul Pogba and his agent Rafaela Pimenta", who took over as head of the company of former agent Mino Raiola who died in April.

He said the "whole world, as well as my brother's fans, and even more so the French team and Juventus, my brother's team-mates and his sponsors deserve to know certain things".

Also a professional footballer, Mathias Pogba said people needed to know what he knew in order to judge whether his brother "deserves his place in the French team and the honour of playing in the World Cup. If he deserves to be a starter at Juventus."

"All this is likely to be explosive," he concluded without adding any substance to his "revelations".

According to two sources close to the Pogba family contacted by AFP, large sums of money are being demanded from Paul Pogba if he wants to avoid the dissemination of the allegedly compromising videos.

Paul Pogba, who won the World Cup with France in 2018, returned to Juventus on a free transfer this summer after six years at Manchester United, and is currently sidelined with a knee injury.

The 29-year-old is expected to return to action next month.

© 2022 AFP