Yankees' Chapman optimistic he'll be back after 'scary' tattoo infection

Aroldis Chapman of the New York Yankees pitches in a Major League baseball game against the Houston Astros in August 2022

Los Angeles (AFP) – New York Yankees pitcher Aroldis Chapman thinks he'll return soon after battling a "scary" infection of a new tattoo on his leg.

Advertising Read more

"It definitely was a little scary," Chapman said as the Yankees wrapped up a series in Oakland on Sunday with a 4-1 loss to the Athletics.

"I have many tattoos, and I've never gone through something like that. I remember chatting with the doctor, and he basically told me, 'there's an infection.' I had some fevers."

The Yankees had placed Chapman on the 15-day injured list on Saturday thanks to the infection, which set in after he had a portrait of his sister inked on his left calf the previous weekend.

He had travelled to Oakland and was listed as available to pitch up until the series opener on Thursday, and Chapman said he didn't think he'd need extended time away for the American League East-leading Yankees.

"I don't think this is going to take away too much time for me," he said. "I'm just waiting for the next couple of days for everything to heal correctly so I can start doing all kinds of baseball activities."

Chapman's 2022 season started brightly with a 10.1-inning scoreless streak.

But the left-hander has since missed a month with left Achilles tendinitis and has a 7.08 earned run average in 24 games.

© 2022 AFP