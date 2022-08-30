British Open champion Smith joins LIV Golf -- official

London (AFP) – British Open champion Cameron Smith has become the latest leading player to sign up to the breakaway LIV Golf Series wich on Tuesday announced that he was in the field for its next event.

The Australian was one of six new recruits for the Saudi-backed tour for the LIV Golf Invitational Boston, from September 2-4.

As the world's number two, the 29-year-old Smith will become the highest-ranked player to compete in a LIV Golf event.

Smith was linked repeatedly to LIV Golf shortly after winning the 150th British Open, at St Andrews, last month, but avoided discussion of the subject while playing in this month's PGA FedEx Cup playoffs.

A LIV statement issued Tuesday said Smith would be among five other players making their LIV debuts among a field of 98 at the International in Massachusetts including compatriot Marc Leishman, leading Chilean golfer Joaquin Niemann, Harold Varner III (world no 46), Cameron Tringale (55) and India's top-ranked pro Anirban Lahiri (92).

LIV Golf's record $25 million purses and 54-hole format has attracted several big-name players, including Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, Sergio Garcia, Henrik Stenson, Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter, Patrick Reed and Dustin Johnson.

But its creation has sparked a bitter split with the established US PGA tour.

