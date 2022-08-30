England's Mercer in World Cup frame with 2023 Gloucester move

London (AFP) – Zach Mercer had given himself a chance to be involved in England's squad for next year's Rugby World Cup by agreeing to join Premiership side Gloucester ahead of the 2023/24 season.

Advertising Read more

The 25-year-old No 8 has impressed in France's Top 14 since joining Montpellier a year ago. He helped them win last season's Top14 title.

By playing his club rugby overseas, Mercer made himself ineligible for England selection under the Rugby Football Union's longstanding policy of only selecting home-based players for international duty.

Mercer, who made his name at Bath -- one of Gloucester's south-west rivals -- won two caps in 2018.

As soon as the dynamic back-row joins Gloucester in June 2023, just months before the start of the World Cup in France, he will become available for selection by England head coach Eddie Jones.

"To be given the opportunity to come back and play in the Premiership with Gloucester is one that I couldn't turn down," said Mercer in a club statement issued Tuesday.

"The loyal fans and atmosphere at Kingsholm is something I can't wait to be part of."

He added: "I believe I can add a lot of value. I can't wait to be wearing the Cherry and White jersey in front of the Shed and being part of Gloucester's future.

"I have another season here with Montpellier and I'll be giving all my focus to the club in trying to secure back-to-back titles and European Cup success."

Gloucester coach George Skivington said: "Zach has a top-class work-rate, outstanding ball-carrying skills and is solid in defence. He will undoubtedly bring a further dimension to add to our current back row."

© 2022 AFP