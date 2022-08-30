Swiatek eases into US Open second round

Poland's Iga Swiatek blasts a return to Jasmine Paolini in her first round victory at the US Open on Tuesday

New York (AFP) – World number one Iga Swiatek breezed into the second of the US Open on Tuesday with a straight sets victory over Italy's Jasmine Paolini.

The Polish top seed, who has never gone past the fourth round in New York, wrapped up a 6-3, 6-0 in 1hr 7min on the Louis Armstrong Stadium.

Swiatek, the reigning French Open champion, will face either Belgium's Greet Minnen or 2017 US Open champion Sloane Stephens in the second round.

Swiatek took control of Tuesday's contest early in the first set, grabbing service breaks in the third and fifth games to race into a 4-1 lead.

Although Paolini rallied to break back to 4-2, the Italian was broken again as Swiatek opened up a 5-2 lead.

Swiatek suffered another break as she served for the set, but broke back immediately to clinch the opener 6-3.

Paolini's resistance crumbled in the second set, with Swiatek dominating her opponent to score three breaks to clinch victory.

