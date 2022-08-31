Chelsea boss Tuchel fined for referee criticism

London (AFP) – Thomas Tuchel was fined £20,000 ($23,000) and warned about his future behaviour on Wednesday after the Chelsea manager suggested referee Anthony Taylor should not be allowed to take charge of the club's matches.

Tuchel admitted a Football Association charge of improper conduct following his comments about Taylor after Chelsea's stormy 2-2 draw with Tottenham in the Premier League in August.

"An independent regulatory commission has ordered Chelsea's Thomas Tuchel to be fined £20,000 and warned about his future conduct for breaching FA Rule E3.1 during a post-match press conference on Sunday, August 14 2022," an FA statement said.

"The manager admitted that his comments after their Premier League match against Tottenham constitute improper conduct as they imply bias, question the integrity of the match referee, and bring the game into disrepute."

Tuchel was furious after two key decisions by Taylor went against Chelsea and led to Tottenham goals in the London derby.

Taylor failed to award a free-kick for a foul on Chelsea forward Kai Havertz in the build-up to Tottenham's first equaliser by Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, whose shot was allowed to stand despite a strong case for offside against Richarlison.

Harry Kane's stoppage-time equaliser for the visitors came after Tottenham defender Cristian Romero had avoided punishment for pulling Chelsea's Marc Cucurella to the ground by his hair despite a VAR check.

Tuchel and Tottenham boss Antonio Conte were both sent off after the final whistle following a pair of touchline clashes, with the German given a one-game ban.

Asked if Taylor should not referee the Blues again, Tuchel said: "Maybe it would be better, maybe it would be better.

"I don't think that just some of the fans think that; I can assure you that the whole dressing room of us, every person thinks that.

"Not only the fans. You know the players, they know what's going on when they are on the pitch. They know it."

VAR official Mike Dean later admitted he should have asked Taylor to review the Romero-Cucurella incident.

© 2022 AFP