British men in 89-year high at US Open

New York (AFP) – Cameron Norrie and Dan Evans reached the US Open third round on Thursday, giving Britain four men in the last 32 in New York for the first time since 1933.

Seventh seed Cameron Norrie saw off Portugal's Joao Sousa 6-4, 6-4, 7-6 (7/4) while Dan Evans defeated James Duckworth of Australia 6-3, 6-2, 4-6, 6-4.

Andy Murray and Jack Draper booked their places in the third round on Wednesday.

"It's nice to see everybody doing well," said world number 23 Evans.

"It would be amazing if there were four in the fourth round."

Murray was the 2012 champion at the US Open, ending Britan's 76-year wait for a Grand Slam title winner.

Evans made the fourth rond in 2021, Norrie went to the third round in 2020 while Draper has reached the last 32 on his tournament debut.

