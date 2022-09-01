NBA Jazz trade star guard Mitchell to Cavaliers: reports

Three-time NBA All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell was traded from the Utah Jazz to the Cleveland Cavaliers, according to multiple reports

New York (AFP) – Three-time NBA All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell was traded from the Utah Jazz to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday for three players and three NBA Draft picks, according to multiple reports.

Advertising Read more

The deal, reported by ESPN and The Athletic, comes two months after the Jazz moved superstar French big man Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Cleveland will send Collin Sexton, Finnish 7-foot forward Lauri Markkanen, Ochai Agbaji, a 22-year-old US guard and their top draft pick this year, as well as three future first-round picks plus two pick swaps to the Jazz.

Sexton, a 23-year-old US guard, will reportedly ink a four-year sign and trade deal worth $72 million on his way to the Jazz.

Mitchell averaged 25.9 points and 4.2 rebounds last season as well as career highs of 5.3 assists and 1.5 steals.

The Jazz had winning seasons and went to the playoffs in each of Mitchell's five years in Utah, but never reached the Western Conference finals and only twice reached the second round of the playoffs.

Mitchell signed a five-year contract extension worth $163 million in November 2020.

© 2022 AFP