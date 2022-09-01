Saints safety Maye arrested on firearm assault charge

NFL safety Marcus Maye of the New Orleans Saints was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault

New York (AFP) – New Orleans Saints safety Marcus Maye was arrested on Thursday on a charge of aggravated assault with a firearm, police in Louisiana said.

Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto said Maye was arrested and booked at Jefferson Parish Correctional Center. He was released after posting a $30,000 bond.

Maye, 29, spent his first five NFL seasons with the New York Jets before signing a $28.5 million, three-year deal with the Saints in March.

He was seen as a starting defensive back when the Saints open the 2022 NFL campaign in Atlanta on September 11.

Maye was identified as the driver of a black SUV that was involved in a Monday incident in which he is accused of pointing a firearm at another vehicle that was occupied by several juvenile females.

The arrest was made after an investigation into the "road rage" incident.

"Marcus vehemently denies the allegation from a motor vehicle incident and looks forward to defending himself when all the facts come out," Maye's attorney, Eric Hessler, said in a statement obtained by the NFL Network.

Saints coach Dennis Allen said the team is gathering information about the matter and would not comment until that process was completed.

Maye was involved in 22 plays during the pre-season for the Saints. He made 312 tackles, broke up 24 passes, intercepted six throws and made 3.5 sacks in 60 starts for the Jets.

Maye is facing potential discipline from the NFL from an arrest in February 2021 on charges of drink driving, person and property damage, leaving the scene of a crash and careless driving. He faces a court date on that incident in November.

