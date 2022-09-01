Skipper Ngoche hails Nepal series as new dawn for Kenyan cricket

Cricket Kenya chairman Manoj Narshi Patel (C), Nepal's head coach Manoj Prabhakar (L), Nepal's captain Sandeep Lamichhane (2nd L), Kenya's head coach David Obuya (R) and Kenya's captain Shem Ngoche pose during a press conference at the Nairobi Gymkhana Cricket Grounds in Nairobi on August 24, 2022

Nairobi (AFP) – Kenya captain Shem Ngoche has hailed the current bilateral cricket series with Nepal as a new dawn for the game in the east African nation after a seemingly endless slump.

Advertising Read more

Kenya are hosting the Nepalese in five T20s and three one-day games, the first in nearly ten years, as they look to put their decline amid governance issues and political wrangles behind them.

Nepal won the T20 series 3-2 but Ngoche believes the spark has been lit for Kenya to increase competitiveness as they look to improve their world rankings which has plummeted since an historic semi-final place in the 2003 World Cup.

"Winning two games is a big achievement for us" Ngoche told AFP.

"The T20 series have been effective for the Kenya team which has lacked high-quality opposition for too long."

Ngoche hopes the team will win the first one-dayer at the Nairobi Gymkhana club on Friday to boost confidence of clinching the limited overs series.

After the series, seven Kenyan players will be picked to play in the Nepal T20 franchise cricket league which was inaugurated in July and starts on September 24.

The Kenyan team will also make a reciprocal tour of Nepal in September as part of the international bilateral series between the two countries.

After the heroics in South Africa 2003, when Kenya became the first non-Test nation to reach the semi-finals of the World Cup, the country's cricket went into freefall, showing little sign of recovery.

Most of the senior players, including those who participated in the World Cup, retired at the same time, leading to a national team collapse because of the lack of young skilled players coming through.

But fresh elections and the appointment of former Kenya U19 opening batsman Manoj Narshi Patel as Cricket Kenya chairman in February have brought a new impetus to the game.

Manoj has promised to return Kenya to the One-Day International format, to qualify for the ICC T20 World Cup in 2024 in the United States and the West Indies and restore the games' battered infrastructure and popularity.

"We look forward to introducing a World Standard T10/T20 league, and a plan for player development in Kenya," Manoj told reporters when he launched a new and shorter T10 tournament in Kenya.

Manoj believes the conditions are right for Kenyan cricket to bounce back with an abundance of talented young players and a good grassroots infrastructure.

"We are fortunate that apart from South Africa we have the best cricket infrastructure in Africa," he said.

"We have four international recognised cricket pitches and several other local grounds where the game can be played."

© 2022 AFP