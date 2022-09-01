Wilson set for five-year Broncos deal for $245 mn: reports

Russell Wilson has agreed to terms on a five-year contract extension with the NFL's Denver Broncos

Los Angeles (AFP) – Quarterback Russell Wilson has agreed to a five-year contract extension with the NFL's Denver Broncos worth $245 million, according to multiple reports on Thursday.

The deal, with $165 million in guaranteed money, ties Wilson to the team for the next seven seasons, according to the NFL Network, ESPN and NFL broadcaster CBS.

The Broncos obtained Wilson, 33, from Seattle in a March trade. Wilson sparked the Seahawks to a 43-8 victory over Denver in the 2014 Super Bowl.

Now it will be Wilson guiding the Broncos into Seattle for the 2022 NFL season opener for both clubs on September 12.

The Broncos posted a picture of Wilson putting on his helmet on Twitter with the caption: "Let's ride."

Both sides waited for the off-season Broncos ownership change to the Walton-Penner family group to be approved by the NFL before reaching terms on the long-term contract.

The $49 million per year in the extension puts Wilson just behind Green Bay's back-to-back NFL Most Valuable Player Aaron Rodgers at $50.3 million.

His guaranteed money falls short of the fully guaranteed $230 million deal for Deshaun Watson with Cleveland.

Wilson generated 10 or more wins for Seattle in eight of 10 seasons with the Seahawks and Broncos fans hope he can revitalize Denver's passing attack.

Wilson completed 65% of his passes for 37,059 yards and 292 touchdowns in a decade with the Seahawks.

The Broncos have missed the playoffs for six seasons in a row since winning Super Bowl 50, with losing records in the past five campaigns. Denver went 7-10 last year.

