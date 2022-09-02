Gasly can join Alpine if price is right: Red Bull

Gasly could link up with Ocon for a double dose of gallic flair at French team Alpine in 2022

Zandvoort (Netherlands) (AFP) – Red Bull would not stand in the way of Pierre Gasly leaving Alpha Tauri to join Alpine next season, providing all the conditions for his release are met, senior consultant Helmut Marko said on Friday.

The Austrian Red Bull advisor said he and the Red Bull teams appreciated a move to the French factory team would attract Gasly.

"We have a valid contract for 2023, but in the meantime there are talks," Marko said. "If our conditions are met, we wouldn't stand in Gasly's way.

"It would be a dream come true for him to drive in a French factory team, but not all the conditions have been met yet."

Gasly moved into serious contention for Alpine after it became clear on Friday that McLaren had succeeded in recruiting Australian Oscar Piastri after the Contracts Recognition Board ruled in their favour in a dispute with Alpine.

Alpine have now lost both two-time champion Fernando Alonso, who is set to join Aston Martin, and Piastri for next year, leaving them searching for a partner for Esteban Ocon.

Gasly remains under contract with the Red Bull stable, which operates Alpha Tauri, for next season.

If Gasly leaves, Red Bull would consider American IndyCar driver Colton Herta for the vacant Alpha Tauri seat, but he has yet to be granted a Formula One superlicence.

"We've thought about that," Marko told Sky Germany. "But we don't want to announce anything yet."

"He's done a test and he was good. Let's wait and see how this develops."

Marko added that the team would also consider Mick Schumacher, who may be released from Haas and the Ferrari programme this year.

"That's not an issue" he said. "But, of course, we have our own programme and prefer our own people."

