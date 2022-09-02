Jaguares demise a boost for Argentina rugby: NZ coach

Argentina's Pablo Matera kicks the ball past New Zealand's Ardie Savea (L) during last weekend's Test

Hamilton (New Zealand) (AFP) – New Zealand coach Ian Foster says that Argentina's surge as an international rugby force is partly down to their players' absence from the exhaustive demands of Super Rugby.

The Pumas added to the All Blacks' woes with a 25-18 win in Christchurch last week, displaying the sort of physicality that makes them a threat again in Saturday's rematch in Hamilton.

Foster said the demise of Argentina's Super Rugby franchise, the Jaguares, had played a role in their exhilarating form because the players no longer face travel demands that left them "worn out".

A Jaguares side packed with Argentina internationals reached the 2019 final of Super Rugby -- a competition also including teams from Australia and New Zealand -- in their fourth season of existence.

But the team disintegrated in the pandemic and most the players went to Europe. Argentina's Test squad now comprises primarily French- and English-based personnel.

"Their scenario has changed dramatically, hasn't it?" Foster told journalists.

"When they were involved in Super Rugby, they were probably guilty of getting worn out because of all the travel they did.

"Whereas the last couple of years they've become European-based players, playing in European competitions and when they've come together, they've probably done a lot less travel than what they're used to.

"It's the flip side of them leaving Super Rugby -- it's strengthened their rugby from an international side."

Victory on Saturday would lift Michael Cheika's men to fifth in the world rankings, surpassing New Zealand.

It's a scenario that former Australian coach Cheika is playing down as he continues to insist that building depth for next year's World Cup is the most important thing.

That includes at fly-half, with Argentina having relied primarily on 92-Test veteran Nicolas Sanchez for the last decade.

With the 33-year-old recovering from a leg injury, former fullback Santiago Carreras has impressed in the No.10 jersey for the last six Tests, while his backup this week is Castres fly-half Ben Urdapilleta.

Urdapilleta has recovered from an injury suffered in the Top-14 final in June.

"It's been a long road for Ben to get back," Cheika said.

"It's the first time I've coached him in a game so I'm looking forward to seeing him play."

