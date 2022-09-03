Stade Francais and Parra off to winning start in Top 14

Clermont’s New Zealand centre Irae Simone (L) tackles Stade Francais’ French centre Alex Arrate (R) as Stade Francais’ French scrum-half Morgan Parra (2R) looks on during the French Top14 rugby union match in Paris

Paris (AFP) – Morgan Parra made his debut for new club Stade Français with a 24-18 win over former club Clermont in the opening weekend of Top 14 rugby action on Saturday.

After nearly 300 games for Clermont, former France scrum-half Parra begins a fresh chapter with new club Stade Francais who finished just 11th last season.

But it was a discreet start for 33-year-old scrum-half with the 71-times capped France player having an injury scare after 50 minutes after he came down clutching his right knee.

Australian international winger Sefanaia Naivalu touched down for the hosts after 28 minutes with new signing Giovanni Habel Kuffner adding a second after 45 minutes.

Former 14-time Top 14 winners Stade Français showed signs of rustiness despite a successful build-up to the season.

Baptiste Pesenti's yellow card after 54 minutes allowed Clermont back in the game with two tries from Samuel Ezeala (57th) and hooker Yohan Beheregaray (62nd).

But Stade Francais fly-half Joris Segonds made the difference with fourteen including two late penalties in 72nd and 77th minute.

Stade Français next meet promoted Bayonne who lost 40-25 despite a gutsy performance at three-time European champions Toulon.

Bayonne marked their return to Top 14 with a try after just three minutes from Teiva Jacquelain, the first of three tries, with the hosts scoring five tries.

Racing 92 beat last season's runners-up Castres 25-19 with three tries, two conversions and two penalties but their coach Laurent Travers was far from happy.

"We need to appreciate the victory in itself because the content of our performance needs to be better," he said.

Racing however played without their injured France international Gaël Fickou.

Pau grabbed a late 16-14 win in a relentless struggle with visitors Perpignan.

"That is good news," said Pau coach Sebastien Piqueronies with his side expected to be fighting to avoid relegation.

"But the bad news we scraped a win in a small match and only just."

Toulouse and their World Rugby player of the year Antoine Dupont travel to Bordeaux-Begles on Sunday.

