African players in Europe: Nigerians among the goals

Paris (AFP) – Nigerians Kelechi Iheanacho and Umar Sadiq were among the Africans who scored in the major European leagues at the weekend.

Iheanacho celebrated a return to the starting line-up with a goal 53 seconds after the kick-off for Leicester, but Brighton stormed back for a 5-2 Premier League victory.

Sadiq netted on his debut for Real Sociedad with a close-range header to earn a 1-1 La Liga draw against Atletico Madrid.

Here, AFP Sport highlights African headline-makers in Europe:

ENGLAND

KELECHI IHEANACHO (Leicester)

Iheanacho had a dream start against Brighton, opening the scoring in the first minute after turning in a cross from Patson Daka. But bottom of the table Leicester still succumbed to a heavy defeat.

PATSON DAKA (Leicester)

After being the provider for the Foxes' opener, the Zambian equalised before half-time to make it 2-2 in the 33rd minute when he ran onto a lofted pass from Youri Tielemans and beat goalkeeper Robert Sanchez.

CHEIKHHOU KOUYATE (Nottingham Forest)

All looked good for Forest against fellow newly promoted strugglers Bournemouth when Senegal star Kouyate gave them an early lead with a powerful header from six yards. But even though Forest doubled their advantage from the penalty spot, the Cherries -- without a full-time manager having sacked Scott Parker following a 9-0 thrashing by Liverpool -- produced a superb second-half display to win 3-2.

YOANE WISSA (Brentford)

The Democratic Republic of Congo forward celebrated his 26th birthday in style by rounding off the scoring in a thrilling 5-2 win over Leeds when, on as a substitute, he dispossessed Diego Llorente and rolled the ball into the net.

SPAIN

UMAR SADIQ (Real Sociedad)

The Nigeria striker scored after joining Sociedad from Almeria on transfer deadline day. The 25-year-old headed a second-half equaliser in a 1-1 draw at home to Atletico Madrid. Sadiq was signed as a replacement for Sweden forward Alexander Isak after he moved to Newcastle for a reported £58 million ($68 million).

ITALY

CHRISTIAN KOUAME (Fiorentina)

The Ivorian equalised during the opening half in a 1-1 draw at home against 36-time Serie A champions Juventus. A Fiorentina counter-attack after a Juve corner set up Kouame to beat goalkeeper Mattia Perin with a low shot.

GERMANY

SADIO MANE (Bayern Munich)

Senegal striker Mane was repeatedly frustrated by Union Berlin goalkeeper Frederik Ronnow as his side were held to a 1-1 draw in the capital. Ronnow thwarted the Bayern attack with a string of superb saves, including a brilliant reflex stop to keep out a Mane header in injury time.

