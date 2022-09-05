Vakatawa forced to end rugby career for medical reasons - club

France's Virimi Vakatawa (R) in action against Japan in Tokyo on July 9, 2022.

Paris (AFP) – France international centre Virimi Vakatawa has been forced to call time on his rugby career for medical reasons, his club side Racing 92 announced on Monday.

Advertising Read more

The 30-year-old Fiji-born player did not feature in Racing's season opener on Saturday, a 25-19 win over Castres.

The club indicated that the LNR, which runs professional rugby union in France, had played a role.

"Racing 92 have just been informed of the decision of the LNR's medical committee to forbid Virimi Vakatawa from continuing his professional career as a rugby player in France," the Top 14 side said in a statement without providing further details.

The club has called a press conference for Tuesday which France coach Fabien Galthie will attend.

Vakatawa, capped 32 times, has not played since France's 20-15 victory in Japan in July.

His last club game was Racing's 20-13 loss to La Rochelle in the European Champions Cup semi-final in May.

Vakatawa's last season was interrupted by injuries, particularly to the knee.

He was not part of the France team that won the Six Nations Grand Slam last season.

© 2022 AFP