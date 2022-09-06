Galtier's PSG reboot begins Champions League glory hunt against Juventus

Champions League

Lionel Messi (left), Neymar (centre) and Kylian Mbappé are expected to star for Paris Saint-Germain during the club's quest for a first Champins League trophy.

Paris Saint-Germain's new coach Christophe Galtier comes under a different kind of scrutiny on Tuesday night with a clash against Juventus in the opening game of the group stages of this season's Champions League.

Advertising Read more

Galtier's PSG - featuring the attacking trident of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé and Neymar - remain unbeaten after six games of the Ligue 1 season.

But the 55-year-old Frenchman knows he was not installed to deliver just the domestic championship.

His Qatari paymasters want the Champions League title to add lustre to their multi billion euro investment in the team since taking over more than a decade ago.

However, Galtier, who led Lille in the Champions League before taking them to the 2021 Ligue 1 crown, claimed he would not succumb to the hype.

Favourites

"Every year, there are eight or nine teams that believe they can win the Champions League," said Galtier on the eve of the clash at the Parc des Princes.

"And there are obviously favourites that don't make it. There are always surprises and incredible scenarios.

It's true that PSG has the ambition to win the title but favourites? I don't think so."

Sober and sensible analysis. Defending champions Real Madrid overturned a series of seemingly lost causes on their way to the 2022 trophy.

And Galtier has much to prove in the competition. His only adventure in European football's most prestigious tournament came in the 2019-2020 season.

His Lille side finished bottom of a group containing Ajax, Chelsea and Valencia.

Pressure

"There's no extra pressure for me," added Galtier. "I accepted the reality of constant pressure the moment I took on the post as PSG coach.

"The only thing we've got to do is show what we're capable of."

PSG have racked up 24 goals in their six Ligue 1 matches this season to set the pace in France. Juventus's Serie A campaign has by contrast been abject.

Massimo Allegri's side lie seventh with nine points from their five games. They warmed up for the trip to Paris with a drab 1-1 draw with Fiorentina while PSG waltzed past Nantes 3-0.

"The important thing is to get at least 10 points," said Allegri ahead of game. "If we can get three of them against PSG, then great. If we can't we'll try and get them against our next opponent."

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe