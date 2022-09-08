Chelsea appoint Brighton boss Graham Potter to replace sacked Tuchel

Football

Chelsea Football Club on Thursday announced the Brighton & Hove Albion boss Graham Potter as the new head coach less than 24 hours after Thomas Tuchel was dismissed.

Potter, 47, signed a five-year deal with the west London outfit and will take charge of the derby at Fulham on Saturday. Four days later he will get his first taste of the Champions League competition when Chelsea host Salzburg in the second game in the group stages of this year's tournament.

On Tuesday, in what turned out to be Tuchel's last match as coach, Chelsea lost their opening tie 1-0 at Dinamo Zagreb.

After the defeat, Tuchel lamented his players' lack of fight.

The German will be feted for delivering the 2021 Champions League title to the club following a 1-0 victory over Manchester City. His side also lifted the 2021 European Super Cup and the 2022 Fifa Club World Cup following a 2-1 triumph over the Brazilian team Palmeiras.

However, it is understood Tuchel's relationship with new owner Todd Boehly deteriorated during the summer due to disputes over the signing of certain players.

A club statement on Thursday hailed Potter's progressive football and innovative coaching.

Chelsea Football Club is delighted to welcome Graham Potter as our new Head Coach! 🤝 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) September 8, 2022

During his three years at Brighton, Potter led Brighton to ninth - their highest finish in the Premier League. And Brighton started this season with a victory over Manchester United at Old Trafford as well as a 5-2 thrashing of Leicester City to take them to fourth after six games.

“I am incredibly proud and excited to represent Chelsea FC, this fantastic football club,” Potter said in a statement on the club’s website. “I am very excited to partner with Chelsea’s new ownership group and look forward to meeting and working with the exciting group of players and to develop a team and culture that our amazing fans can be proud of.

“I would also like to place my sincere thanks to Brighton & Hove Albion for allowing me this opportunity and to all the players, staff and supporters for their continued support during my time at the club.”

Boehly added: "We are thrilled to bring Graham to Chelsea. He is a proven coach and an innovator in the Premier League who fits our vision for the club.

"Not only is he extremely talented on the pitch, he has skills and capabilities that extend beyond the pitch which will make Chelsea a more successful club."

