Garcia takes on Jabeur at US Open seeking to continue summer flourish

US Open

Caroline Garcia from France will play Tunisia's Ons Jabeur for a place in the final of the women's singles tournament at the US Open in New York.

On Monday, Caroline Garcia will parade among the world's top 10 female players for the first time in four years. She could also be the US Open champion.

The WTA's weekly list of the world rankings will formalise the story of the summer - Garcia's irresistible rise from number 79 in May at the French Open into the top 20 by the end of August. And with five victories at the US Open, she has barged her way into the top 10.

For the latter exploit to become reality, the 28-year-old Frenchwoman will have to see off the fifth seed Ons Jabeur in Thursday's semi-final and either Iga Swiatek or Aryna Sabalenka in Saturday's final.

Garcia goes into her clash against Jabeur seeking a first victory over the Tunisian.

The pair last met in the second round at the Australian Open in 2020 where Jabeur came from a set down to reach the last 32. Three months earlier at the 2019 US Open, Jabeur breezed past Garcia in straight sets.

Fast forward two years and such a straightforward outcome appears unlikely.

Form

Garcia has been the form player of the past few months with three titles on three different surfaces including the Cincinnati Masters just before the US Open.

She has surged to her first semi-final at a Grand Slam tournament without dropping a set.

"I've always played very aggressive," said Garcia after dismantling the 12th seed Cori Gauff 6-3, 6-4 in the quarter-final.

"And over the past couple of months I've been feeling properly healthy again and I've been able to move the way I want and I've been able to go for my shots.

"My game has always been to move forward and I've just been trying to follow that path."

Triumph

Should Garcia lose to Jabeur, she will move into the top 10 and increase her chances of featuring the eight player season-ending championships for the first time since 2017.

"Ons will be a great challenge," added Garcia. "Ever since we were on the juniors circuit her game has always been difficult for me but I am looking forward to it."

Jabeur, who reached the Wimbledon final in July, said the differing styles would produce an intriguing encounter.

"It will be difficult for both us," she said. "There will be a lot of tension, that's for sure. Caroline is in great form and playing with confidence but I am ready."

Swiatek, who will be contesting her first semi-final in New York, will take on last year's semi-finalist Sabalenka for the fourth time this year.

The 21-year-old Pole has claimed all three meetings against the Bielorusian.

