Ricciardo keeps options open for 2023

Daniel Ricciardo shows off a tattoo of his teammate Lando Norris at Monza on Thursday

Monza (Italy) (AFP) – Daniel Ricciardo says he is keeping his options open for next season as he looks for new employers following the early termination of his contract with McLaren.

Advertising Read more

The popular Australian has seven races left with the British team, the countdown starting at Monza this weekend where he won 12 months ago.

"I'm really assessing everything. In short, I don't have anything teed up yet; I don't have anything confirmed," he said at Thursday's press conference ahead of the Italian Grand Prix.

"I think when I do, I'll be the first to tell you, so there's no reason for me to hold back information now, there's no secrets – it's kind of all open and out there," he added.

"I'm sure over time the right thing – whatever that ends up being – will make sense. I think as well, it's not just about what's right for next year, it's what's right for my future – it goes beyond '23. It's complex, but when I know, you will!"

The 33-year-old received support from seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton.

"Well, I think he should be racing, personally. I think he's far too talented and he's earned the right to be amongst us racing.

"If I was managing him, he'd be racing!"

Ricciardo announced in the days before the Belgium Grand Prix last month that he had agreed to leave McLaren by mutual consent at the end of this year, cutting short his original three-year contract, after picking up just 19 points from 15 races.

Ricciardo's place alongside Lando Norris will be filled by his fellow countryman Oscar Piastri.

Ricciardo put to bed any suggestions of a rift between him and Norris, who had shown little sympathy with his teammate's axing, by turning up at the press conference with a tattoo of Norris on his neck.

© 2022 AFP