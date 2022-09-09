New Leipzig coach Rose to 'do things differently' ahead of Dortmund clash

RB Leipzig have appointed former Borussia Dortmund manager Marco Rose as coach on a contract until 2024

Berlin (AFP) – New RB Leipzig coach Marco Rose promised to "do a few things differently" ahead of his side's clash with former employers Borussia Dortmund on Saturday.

Advertising Read more

Rose took charge of Leipzig on Thursday after the sacking of Domenico Tedesco on Wednesday and said he wants to "turn the mood around with a lot of energy and power -- and get results again".

Rose was sacked in May after just one season in charge despite guiding Dortmund to second place, eight points behind Bundesliga winners Bayern Munich.

At his unveiling, Rose, who was born in Leipzig and still lives there, said he had more than a few ideas on how to turn the team's stuttering season around.

"I'll do a few things differently. We have to achieve stability through activity," Rose said.

"We want to be more stable at the back by putting more pressure on the ball in front."

Despite an off-season spending spree during which they netted Timo Werner and extended Christopher Nkunku's contract, Leipzig sit in 11th place with five points after five matches.

Rose is well known to his new employers, having won two Austrian league titles with sister club Red Bull Salzburg before moving to the German Bundesliga.

When the news broke, the man who replaced Rose as Dortmund coach, Edin Terzic, lavished praise on his predecessor, calling him "an outstanding coach and great person".

"I'm delighted that Marco is back and he's found a new job. I don't think either of us expected such a quick reunion."

Rose, who begun his coaching career at fourth-division city rivals Lokomotive Leipzig, said his young family, and in particular his "mega happy" teenage daughter, were thrilled that his next appointment would be in his hometown.

"It's never easy to do such a high-profile task in your hometown," he said.

"I identify very strongly with my homeland, with my city.

"And I know I'll be measured by my results."

One to watch: Vincenzo Grifo (Freiburg)

Surprise table-toppers, Freiburg's early season form has been driven by superb performances from winger and free-kick specialist Grifo.

#photo1

Best known for his prowess from dead ball situations, Grifo has scored three times this term, with two of his goals coming in 1-0 wins.

German-born Grifo, 29, has played for five clubs during his Bundesliga career, but it is in the Black Forest where he does his best work, scoring 58 times and making 60 assists in 186 games with Freiburg.

Grifo's Freiburg will take on his former club Borussia Moenchengladbach on Sunday.

Key stats

2000/01: Freiburg finished top of the table last weekend for the second time ever. The only other occasion was after the opening round of the 2000/01 season.

55 days: 55 days after being diagnosed with testicular cancer, Hertha Berlin winger Marco Richter, who has recovered fully, scored in his side's first win of the season.

Two: American Giovanni Reyna assisted two goals in Dortmund's 3-0 Champions League victory over FC Copenhagen, making a successful return after an injury-prone 2021-22.

Fixtures (all times 1330 GMT unless stated)

Friday

Werder Bremen v Augsburg (1830)

Saturday

Hertha Berlin v Bayer Leverkusen, Hoffenheim v Mainz, RB Leipzig v Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich v Stuttgart, Eintracht Frankfurt v Wolfsburg, Schalke v Bochum (1630)

Sunday

Cologne v Union Berlin, Freiburg v Borussia Moenchengladbach (1530)

© 2022 AFP