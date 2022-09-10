Belgian youngster Evenepoel on verge of Vuelta a Espana triumph

Remco Evenepoel takes the congratulations after finishing the last mountain stage of the Vuelta on Saturday

Puerto de Navacerrada (Spain) (AFP) – Remco Evenepoel of the Quick-Step team retained his large overall lead in the Vuelta a Espana on Saturday's stage 20 ahead of Sunday's final day promenade to Madrid.

Evenepoel wept in the arms of his sports director at the finish line.

The 22-year-old Evenepoel took the leader's red jersey on stage six on a foggy mountaintop in Asturias. Barring total disaster will roll into Madrid to claim his first grand Tour.

Saturday's 181km stage from Moralzarzal to the Puerto de Navacerrada mountaintop finish was won by Ineos Grenadier Richard Carapaz, for his third stage win on this race.

In the overall standings Movistar's Enric Mas stayed second with Juan Ayuso of UAE Emirates is third. The pair should round out the podium in Madrid.

The King of the Mountains climbing points category will also go to Carapaz, who was racing in Ineos colours for the last time.

Evenepoel is also set to win the best under-25's white jersey while the green sprint jersey will be settled in Madrid with Denmark's Mads Pedersen in a huge lead huge lead.

