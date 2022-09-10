British sport pays tribute to Queen as action resumes

England and South African cricketers wear black armbands during a minute's silence for Queen Elizabeth II

London (AFP) – British sport paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II on Saturday as action resumed after Friday's shutdown following the monarch's death.

The nation's long-serving monarch died aged 96 on Thursday, sparking a period of mourning across the United Kingdom.

Football authorities, along with cricket, golf and rugby, all postponed their scheduled events on Friday.

But, although the Premier League and all other football in England has been cancelled this weekend in a show of respect to the Queen, the rest of the sports world is returning to the field.

In the PGA Championship at Wentworth, a two-minute period of silence was impeccably observed with DP World Tour chief executive Keith Pelley joining staff, players and caddies on the putting green in front of the first tee.

Spectators were also able to watch on big screens as King Charles III was formally proclaimed as monarch at the Accession Council.

At the Oval, England and South Africa cricketers joined staff and spectators to honour the Queen ahead of the start of play in the third Test.

The two sides, wearing black armbands, lined up on the outfield to observe a minute's silence.

Soprano Laura Wright then sang God Save the King -- the first rendition at a sporting event of Britain's now altered national anthem.

As the final notes died away, prolonged spontaneous applause broke out as the players prepared for the first ball of the day.

There were also tributes ahead of the rugby Super League Play-Off Eliminator between Huddersfield and Salford.

Players, officials and supporters observed a minute's silence and sang the national anthem before kick-off.

