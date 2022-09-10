England's Robinson sparks South Africa collapse in third Test

Early strike - England's Ollie Robinson (C) is congratulated by teammates after dismissing South Africa captain Dean Elgar (L) in the third Test at the Oval

London (AFP) – Ollie Robinson took four wickets as South Africa suffered a dramatic collapse to 36-6 in the third and deciding Test against England at the Oval on Saturday after cricket paid its respects to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II.

With the opening day washed out without a ball bowled and no play on Friday following the death of Britain's longest-serving monarch on Thursday, concerns had been expressed as to whether the game could be completed inside three days.

But that ignored the fact that this three-match series was level at 1-1 after South Africa thrashed England by an innings and 12 runs at Lord's inside three days before the hosts needed a similar amount of time to win the second Test at Old Trafford by an innings and 85 runs.

Although there had been no play Thursday, the toss had taken place, with England captain Ben Stokes opting to bowl first.

Conditions at the Oval remained overcast and after a minute's silence had been observed in memory of the Queen, with the first rendition at a sporting event of 'God Save the King' -- Britain's now altered national anthem given Charles III is the new monarch -- play resumed under leaden skies.

"We know how much the Queen loved this sport, and the show must go on," Stokes told Sky Sports before the start of Saturday's play but even he could hardly have hoped for such a dramatic start.

A fallible top order has long been a problem for the Proteas -- the tourists had managed just one individual fifty in the first two Tests -- and it was not long before a fresh cascade of wickets fell Saturday.

South Africa captain Dean Elgar, his team's most experienced batsman, was bowled between bat and pad for just one by a fine Robinson delivery that crashed into his off stump.

James Anderson then had Sarel Erwee, Elgar's opening partner, caught behind for a duck with a ball that moved away from the left-hander.

Keegan Petersen (12) offered brief resistance before he was clean bowled leaving a Robinson delivery that angled into his off stump.

Ryan Rickelton (11), recalled in place of the injured Rassie van der Dussen, was lured into a drive by Stuart Broad to give Ben Foakes another simple catch on the Surrey wicketkeeper's home ground.

South Africa had lost four wickets inside the first hour's play and Robinson then struck twice after drinks with Kyle Verreynne (nought) and Wiaan Mulder (three) both caught behind.

The Proteas were in deep trouble, with Robinson having taking 4-14 in a mere 5.5 overs.

