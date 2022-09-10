Robinson strikes as South Africa all out for 118 in third Test

Early strike - England's Ollie Robinson (C) is congratulated by teammates after dismissing South Africa captain Dean Elgar (L) in the third Test at the Oval

London (AFP) – Ollie Robinson returned the best figures of his England career as South Africa were dismissed for just 118 in the third and deciding Test at the Oval on Saturday.

Advertising Read more

Robinson took 5-49 in 14 overs, with veteran quick Stuart Broad returning figures of 4-41 in 12.3 overs as a match delayed by Thursday's total washout and Friday's abandonment due to the death of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, finally started on the third day of a scheduled five.

The third five-wickets in an innings haul of 28-year-old Sussex seamer's Robinson's 11-match Test career surpassed his previous best at this level of 5-65 against India at Headingley last year.

South Africa's first innings -- they had lost the toss on Thursday before bad weather prevented the match from starting on time -- was completed in a mere 36.2 overs.

Only two Proteas batsmen made it past 20, recalled fast bowler Marco Jansen top-scoring with 30 and Khaya Zondo, in his first Test innings, making 23.

The three-match series is level at 1-1.

© 2022 AFP