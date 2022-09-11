England set 130 to win South Africa series

Leading from the front: England captain Ben Stokes (C) celebrates with teammates after he dismissed South Africa's Marco Jansen

London (AFP) – England were set a target of 130 to win the third Test against South Africa, and with it the series, at The Oval on Sunday.

South Africa were dismissed for 169 -- the highest total so far of a low-scoring match - in their second innings on the fourth day, with no Proteas batsman making more than captain Dean Elgar's 36.

England skipper Ben Stokes led the hosts' attack with 3-39, while Stuart Broad took 3-45.

Ollie Robinson's return of 2-40 in 15 overs meant the Sussex seamer had taken 51 wickets in his 11 career Tests at a miserly average of 19.80.

Only one England bowler since the end of the Second World War has taken more wickets at a better average –- express quick Frank Tyson, whose 76 Test wickets cost just 18.56 apiece.

Victory would mean England had won six of their seven Tests since a new leadership duo of Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum took charge at the start of this season.

The climax to a three-Test series, currently level at 1-1, has effectively been reduced to a three-day game.

Thursday's opening day was washed out without a ball bowled before Friday's play was abandoned following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

