Fiji's world sevens champion Rasaku joins Bayonne

Kaminieli Rasaku during the Rugby World Cup sevens final win over New Zealand

Bayonne (France) (AFP) – Fiji's Kaminieli Rasaku has joined Bayonne days after winning the Rugby World Cup Sevens, the French Top 14 club said on Tuesday.

Rasaku, 23, scored four tries during the tournament in Cape Town over the weekend and was named the men's breakthrough player.

"I'm proud to be here in Bayonne," Rasaku said in a video on the outfit's social media platforms.

He has scored 29 tries in 50 appearances for his country in the shorter form of the game.

The winger will feature alongside fellow Fiji sevens specialist Sireli Maqala in the Basque Country.

Newly promoted Bayonne head to Stade Francais on Saturday having won one of their opening two league games this season.

