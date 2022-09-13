Marseille boss Tudor urges quality show against Frankfurt in Champions League

Champions League

Marseille coach Igor Tudor has steered his side to second in Ligue 1 after seven games.

Marseille coach Igor Tudor called on his players to seize their chance to show their qualities as they attempt to relaunch their Champions League campaign on Tuesday night against Frankfurt.

Marseille went down 2-0 at Tottenham Hotspur last Wednesday in the opening game in Group D in this season's tournament.

They have the chance to kickstart their bid for the knockout stages against a side lying 11th in the German Bundesliga who also lost their first tie of the Champions League at home to Sporting Lisbon.

"What we really need to show are a mixture of qualities," said Tudor ahead of the clash at the Vélodrome.

"We're playing at the highest level of world football so we will need technical quality. We will also need tactical quality and we need players to show mental quality."

Tudor, who led the Italian Serie A side to ninth last season, took over at the start of the season from Jorge Sampaoli.

His early weeks in charge were punctuated by vocal disagreements with leading players. But the prickly bust-ups have not affected their performances in Ligue 1.

Marseille, who have not lost in the French top flight, lie second behind pacesetters Paris Saint-Germain on goal difference after seven games.

And though Frankfurt have won only two of their six games in Germany, Tudor refused to underestimate the visitors who lost 1-0 at home to Wolfsburg on Saturday.

"To be honest I don't really look at the last match," said Tudor.

"Generally I look at the last three or four games and from what I've seen it's a good team with good players and a good defensive structure."

Elsewhere in Group D, Spurs travel to the Estadio Jose Alvalade to play Sporting.

And in one of the most intriguing encounters of the night, Bayern Munich host Barcelona in Group C.

The tie will take Robert Lewandowski back to the club where he scored 238 goals and won 19 trophies over eight years before the move to Spain.

