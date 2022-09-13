Marseille slump again in Champions League

Champions League

Jesper Lindstrom scored Eintracht Frankfurt's winner against Marseille in their Champions League clash at the Vélodrome.

Eintracht Frankfurt relaunched their Champions League campaign on Tuesday night with a 1-0 victory at Marseille.

Advertising Read more

Igor Tudor's men - unbeaten in Ligue 1 this season - succumbed to Jesper Lindstrom's goal for the Bundesliga outfit just before half-time.

The defeat was Marseille's 16th in 17 matches in European football's most prestigious club competition.

"We've got four games left to turn things around in the Champions League," said Marseille midfielder Jordan Veretout.

"We now have to think about a big match on Sunday in the league against Rennes."

Place

Marseille lie bottom of Group D following last week's loss at Tottenham Hotspur who conceded during stoppage time to go down 2-0 at Sporting Lisbon.

Paulinho headed in Pedro Conclaves' corner from the left and a minute after replacing the former Spurs player Marcus Edwards, Artur slotted in the Sporting's second goal.

“It is a difficult result," Spurs boss Antonio Conte told the British broadcaster BT Sport.

"The game was in the balance during the second-half. We could have scored,and we tried to win the game. But in the last 10 minutes we should have done much better.

"Now we will try to rest and think about the next game in the Premier League.”

The victory took Sporting top of Group D with six points while Spurs are second on goal difference ahead of Eintracht Frankfurt who they face in the third round of games on 4 October.

Elsewhere in the competition, at Anfield only a handful of Liverpool supporters failed to respect a minute's silence before the clash against Ajax to commemorate the death of Queen Elizabeth II last Thursday.

Respect

After scores of Liverpool fans booed the national anthem before the Carabao and FA Cup finals at Wembley in May, there had been fears that the tribute to the monarch might be marred.

The majority of supporters observed the tribute.

And the home faithful were rewarded with Liverpool's first points of the campaign.

Last season's runners-up - who were thrashed 4-1 in Napoli last week - won 2-1.

Joel Matip scored in the 89th minute after Mohammed Kudus had cancelled out Mo Salah's opener for the hosts.

In Group C, Bayern Munich maintained their 100 percent record with a 2-0 victory over Barcelona while Inter Milan won 2-0 at Viktoria Plzen.

In Group B, Bruges thrashed Porto 4-0 to claim their second successive win.

And a week after scoring two late goals to beat Porto, Atletico Madrid let in two late goals to go down 2-0 at Bayer Leverkusen.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe