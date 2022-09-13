NBA suspends Suns owner Sarver for year after racism probe

Robert Sarver, owner of the Phoenix Suns and WNBA Phoenix Mercury, has been suspended by the league for one year after a probe into allegations of racism and misogyny

New York (AFP) – The NBA has suspended Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver for one year and fined him $10 million dollars after a probe of claims of racism and misogyny, the league said Tuesday.

In announcing the punishment, the league said the independent investigation found that Sarver "engaged in conduct that clearly violated common workplace standards, as reflected in team and League rules and policies.

"This conduct included the use of racially insensitive language; unequal treatment of femal employees; sex-related statements and conduct; and harsh treatment of employees that on occasion constituted bullying."

The NBA commissioned the independent investigation of Sarver, who also owns the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury, after ESPN published an article in November of 2021 citing more than 70 Suns employees who alleged Sarver repeatedly used racially insensitive language and engaged in misogynistic and inappropriate behavior.

