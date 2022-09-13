Wales manager Page signs new deal as World Cup looms

London (AFP) – Robert Page has signed a new four-year contract as Wales manager as he prepares to lead the national team to only their second World Cup, in Qatar.

Advertising Read more

The 48-year-old has been in charge since November 2020, initially filling in temporarily for Ryan Giggs.

Giggs resigned in June as he awaited trial on domestic violence charges.

Page will be in the hot seat for Wales's Euro 2024 qualifying campaign, with his contract running through to the 2026 World Cup.

"There is no bigger honour than coaching your national team and I can't wait for the challenge the next four years will bring, starting with our first FIFA World Cup in 64 years," said Page.

"This is an exciting time for Welsh football and I hope we can make the country proud in November and continue our success by qualifying for more major tournaments in the future."

Football Association of Wales president Steve Williams said: "The FIFA World Cup is the perfect opportunity to show Wales on the world stage, and I am positive that Rob is the best person for the role, in Qatar and beyond."

The former Wales international joined the team's coaching staff in 2019 and became interim manager when Giggs stepped aside after his arrest the following year.

Page led Wales to the knockout stages of the delayed 2020 European Championship last year before guiding the team to their first World Cup since 1958.

Former Manchester United star Giggs will face a re-trial after a jury failed to reach a verdict last month.

The 48-year-old denied controlling and coercive behaviour against his former girlfriend Kate Greville as well as assaulting her and her younger sister.

Wales face United States in their World Cup opener on November 21, ahead of further group games against Iran and England.

© 2022 AFP