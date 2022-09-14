Messi, Mbappé and Neymar strike as PSG beat Maccabi Haifi in Champions League

Champions League

Lionel Messi (left), Neymar (centre) and Kylian Mbappé were all on the scoresheet as Paris Saint-Germain came from behind to win 3-1 at Maccabi Haifa in the Champions League.

Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé and Neymar all scored on Wednesday night as Paris Saint-Germain came from behind to beat Maccabi Haifa 3-1 and maintain their 100 percent record in Group H.

Advertising Read more

The hosts took the lead midway through the first half at the Sammy Ofer Stadium after Marco Verratti lost possession just outside the penalty area.

Doley Haziza fed Tjaronn Chery who slotted past the PSG goalkeeper Gigi Donnarumma.

But the surprise advantage lasted only 12 minutes.

Following a goalmouth scramble, Messi stabbed the ball past Joshua Cohen into the net for his first goal of this season's Champions League campaign to level just before half-time.

And midway through the second-half the Argentine set up Mbappé for PSG's second and his third of the competition.

Redemption

Verratti atoned for his sins just before the end by laying on the pass for Neymar to add the third with his first goal of this season's competition.

The victory - coupled with Benfica's 2-1 win at Juventus means the sides will play for the leadership of the group during the third round of games on 5 October.

Elsewhere in the competition, defending champions Real Madrid beat RB Leipzig 2-0 to take control of Group F.

Federico Valverde got Madrid's first 10 minutes from time and Marco Asensio wrapped up proceedings in stoppage time to give Carlo Ancelotti's six points after their two games.

In Group G, Erling Haaland hit Manchester City's winner against his former club Borussia Dortmund.

Jude Bellingham gave the visitors the lead at the Etihad Stadium just after the pause but John Stones and Haaland scored in the last 10 minutes to turn the tie around.

In Group E, Graham Potter's first game in charge of Chelsea ended in a 1-1 draw with FC Salzburg.

Raheem Sterling's goal for the Blues just after half-time was cancelled out in the 75th minute by Noah Okafor.

The draw leaves the 2021 champions bottom of the group.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe