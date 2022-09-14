Pulisic, McKennie chosen for last US pre-World Cup matches

Christian Pulisic of Chelsea was among 26 players selected by the United States to training camp ahead of pre-World Cup friendlies in Europe against Japan and Saudi Arabia

Washington (AFP) – Chelsea striker Christian Pulisic and Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie were among 26 players named by US coach Greg Berhalter on Wednesday for his team's last pre-World Cup friendlies.

Advertising Read more

The Americans will face World Cup-bound Japan on September 23 in Dusseldorf, Germany, and meet Saudi Arabia on September 27 in Murcia, Spain.

Berhalter will welcome his squad to training camp this coming weekend in Cologne, Germany.

"As we approach the World Cup, this is another opportunity for us to take a step forward as a group," Berhalter said.

"We have a strong roster and can use these games as a measuring stick against World Cup opponents as we continue to gain valuable experience ahead of going to Qatar."

The United States were drawn into Group B in Qatar against England, Wales and Iran.

United States roster

Goalkeepers: Ethan Horvath (Luton Town/ENG), Sean Johnson (New York City FC), Matt Turner (Arsenal/ENG)

Defenders: Reggie Cannon (Boavista/POR), Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic/SCO), Sergino Dest (AC Milan/ITA), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls), Chris Richards (Crystal Palace/ENG), Joe Scally (Borussia Moenchengladbach/GER), Sam Vines (Royal Antwerp/BEL), DeAndre Yedlin (Inter Miami), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville)

Midfielders: Kellyn Acosta (LAFC), Tyler Adams (Leeds United/ENG), Luca de la Torre (Celta Vigo/ESP), Weston McKennie (Juventus/ITA), Yunus Musah (Valencia/ESP), Malik Tillman (Rangers/SCO)

Forwards: Brenden Aaronson (Leeds United/ENG), Paul Arriola (FC Dallas), Jesus Ferreira (FC Dallas), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders), Ricardo Pepi (Groningen/NED), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea/ENG), Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund/GER), Josh Sargent (Norwich City/ENG)

© 2022 AFP