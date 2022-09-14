Yankees' Judge homers twice, closing in on 61

New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge hits a home run in the eighth inning of a 7-6 Major League Baseball win over the Boston Red Sox

New York (AFP) – New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge homered twice in a 7-6 victory over the Red Sox in Boston on Tuesday to edge closer to the American League record of 61 in a season.

Judge connected for solo shots in the sixth and eighth inning -- his 56th and 57th homers of the season stretching his major league lead.

Judge is now four homers away from equalling Roger Maris's 61-year-old American League record of 61 home runs in a single season.

Maris's mark set a Major League record in 1961, breaking the record of 60 Babe Ruth had established in 1927.

Barry Bonds now holds the MLB single-season record of 73.

Both of Judge's blasts tied the game, which went to 10 innings.

The first came on a hanging curveball from Nick Pivetta that Judge belted 383 feet into the Red Sox bullpen.

In the eighth Judge smacked a slider from Garrett Whitlock over the Green Monster left field wall.

It was Judge's 10th multi-homer game of the season. Hank Greenberg holds the American League record for multi-homer games of 11 -- set in 1938.

Judge also ended a string of five games without a homer, although he had reached base in 13 of 24 at-bats going into the contest.

Despite the little dry spell, he remains on pace to hit 65 home runs this season.

