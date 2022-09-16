Ganna targets track one-hour world record in October

World road race champion Filippo Ganna will take on the one-hour track record in October

Paris (AFP) – Italian Filippo Ganna will attempt to set a new track one-hour record at the Grenchen velodrome in Switzerland in October, the International Cycling Union said on Friday.

Britain's Daniel Bigham, a performance engineer at Ganna's Ineos Grenadiers, set the current mark on August 19, covering 55.548km.

"It's going to be an hour of pure suffering. It will be interesting to see how my body holds up," said Ganna.

"It's a moment where you really get to test your physical and mental limits."

The 26-year-old Ganna is currently in Wollongong, Australia where he will attempt to defend the world individual time-trial title on Sunday.

