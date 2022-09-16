German guard Schroder plans to sign with Lakers: reports

German guard Dennis Schroder reportedly will sign a one-year free agent deal to return to the NBA's Los Angeles Lakers for the upcoming season

Los Angeles (AFP) – German free agent point guard Dennis Schroder plans to return to the Los Angeles Lakers for the upcoming NBA campaign, according to multiple reports on Friday.

Schroder, who played for the Lakers in the 2020-21 season, plans to sign a one-year deal worth up to $2.64 million, according to ESPN, which reported the deal along with The Athletic.

Schroder, who turned 29 on Thursday, has averaged 21.6 points and 7.3 assists for Germany in the EuroBasket tournament.

He averaged 13.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 4.2 assists a game last season for Boston and Houston, but his season ended early with a shoulder injury.

Schroder has reached the playoffs in seven of his nine NBA seasons, the last time in 2021 when the Lakers lost to Phoenix in the first round.

He rejected a long-term deal with the Lakers last year and signed a one-year deal with Boston before being traded to Houston last February.

Schroder adds a steadying presence in a Lakers' backcourt that includes nine-time NBA All-Star and 2017 NBA Most valuable Player Russell Westbrook.

